A Look Inside: Trendy Alberta lake home with guest house and "BBQ room" (PHOTOS)

It’s a lake home that stands out from the rest and this one in Big Lakes County could be yours if you have $1.4 million bucks to spare.

Nestled in the gated community of Hilliard’s Bay, the massive main home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms across its more than 3,100 square feet and a guest house is on the property, too.

Not only are you nice and close to the shores of Lesser Slave Lake, but the two-storey home also has an elevator and 1,000 square feet of outdoor covered screened entertaining space. And that’s just the beginning!

The open concept guest house boasts an open bedroom, a living room, and a full bathroom.

The cookhouse berths additional living space and is equipped with a commercial kitchen, a dining room, an enclosed fireplace sitting room, and a covered BBQ room.

The main bedroom is utterly grand with a sitting room, a large walk-in closet, and a breathtaking four-piece ensuite with a laundry chute. So much ease!

The hot tub at the home can fit eight people, perfect for hosting family and friends and relaxing after a full day zooming around on the lake.

Most furnishings are negotiable as well, so you can save money on the moving trucks and have the house ready for your arrival!

The gated community offers private beach access, tennis and basketball courts, a children’s park, water sports, and kids floating water slide and trampoline. The perfect play place!