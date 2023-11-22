NewsCrime

Body found in Lake Annette area of Jasper National Park

Laine Mitchell
Nov 22 2023, 5:08 pm
The RCMP is investigating after a man’s body was found in the Lake Annette area in Jasper National Park.

Mounties say the Lake Annette area was closed while Jasper RCMP, with the assistance of Alberta RCMP Police Dog Services and Jasper National Park Visitor Safety Team, conducted their investigation.

Police did not state in their news release when the body was found, but the area has since reopened and there is no concern for public safety.

The file is still under investigation and the man’s cause of death has yet to be determined. The deceased was identified and next-of-kin notifications are underway.

Police added that additional information on this case may be released in the future.

