This map shows where you can cut down a real Christmas tree in Alberta

On the hunt for your own Christmas tree? Don’t worry; the Alberta government has mapped out where you can cut one down.

Before you head out to get that perfect tree to impress your guests this holiday season, there’s a permit you’ll have to get.

You might also like: These frozen waterfalls are a must-visit winter attraction in Alberta's Rockies

Alberta introduces new travel measures as Omicron detected in Canada

What you need to know about Christmas Poinsettias if you have pets

You need to apply for a Personal Use Forest Products Permit (PUFPP) to harvest trees on provincial Crown land within Alberta’s forest areas.

To be eligible for a permit, you must be:

at least 18 years of age

a resident of Alberta

in good standing with the Crown relating to timber, grazing and land use

You can get a PUFPP online or in person at a forest area office, which will grant you the ability to cut down up to three Christmas trees under 2.5 metres, or about eight feet in height.

The permit is free and is valid for 30 days.

Where to go

The Alberta government lists various locations where you are allowed to cut down your own Christmas tree, including in areas around Edmonton, Calgary, Rocky Mountain House, Grande Prairie and Edson. More detailed maps can be found here.

In Alberta, tree cutting for personal use is not allowed in:

Outside of Forest Areas without authorization

Provincial Parks or Provincial Recreation Areas (except for designated Provincial Park areas)

National Parks

So grab your durable winter shoes, your warmest winter jacket and bring that natural Christmas tree home with you!