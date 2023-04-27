The exclusive, top-secret all-white dinner party, Le Dîner en Blanc, is coming back to Calgary this summer.

Guests will dine, drink, and dance under the night sky in a new secret location on Wednesday, July 5.

This event is the perfect excuse to dress up, make new friends, and reconnect with old ones. This will be the 10th edition for YYC.

There are three phases when it comes to participation – the first phase is for members who have participated in the past and leaders’ friends, the second is for sponsored guests, and phase three is for those on the waiting list.

People can sign up now for the wait list via the register tab on the official site. Its location will only be revealed at the last minute and guests will have assigned departure locations where they will meet a Dîner en Blanc volunteer.

As Le Dîner en Blanc is a unique event, guests must stay true to tradition and follow a few rules such as dressing elegantly and in white from head to toe, bringing a table, two white chairs, and a white tablecloth, including a picnic basket with fine food and proper dinnerware.

You might also like: We tried all 10 globally-inspired sandwiches at this much-loved Calgary cafe (PHOTOS)

Super popular fried chicken joint opening new location soon in Calgary

Star of the highly anticipated new film "Blackberry" gives major shoutout to Canadian food spots

Guests have the option to purchase a catered picnic basket that can be picked up on-site, too. It must be reserved online through Le Dîner en Blanc’s online store.

As for drinks, guests cannot bring their own alcohol but if they want some wine or champagne, it must be reserved online. Non-alcoholic drinks are allowed.

It’s important to note that guests must leave with all their belongings, leftovers, and litter once the event has ended.

If you’re lucky enough to grab seats at this exclusive event, there are a number of different ways to get to the secret location on the day, which is half the fun.

You won’t want to miss out on this event. Calgary is one of over 80 cities in 30 countries around the world that host Diner en Blanc events.

“Looking forward to seeing you for another unforgettable evening under the stars!” the team stated in a media release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diner en Blanc Calgary (@dinerenblanc.calgary)

Le Dîner en Blanc Calgary

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Where: Secret location

Instagram