Andrei Kuzmenko is still adjusting to life with the Calgary Flames.

The 28-year-old was acquired just two weeks ago in a big deal that saw Elias Lindholm head to the Vancouver Canucks.

On the ice, things have gone well for Kuzmenko, as he has two goals through four games with the Flames. Even with the solid start, he still feels that he needs to prove what he is capable of to both his teammates and the coaching staff.

“First four games for me, I’ve done good plays, but I hope it gets better,” Kuzmenko said. “My form [hasn’t] been good, but every day I work, because I want to help this team.”

Away from the rink, he hasn’t had a lot of time to settle into his new city, as his first four games with his new team have come on the road. Despite only being in Calgary for a short time, however, he has quickly noticed the difference in weather compared to Vancouver.

“Now that I see [Calgary], I like it. Every day sun, which is very important, but minus,” a grinning Kuzmenko told reporters this afternoon. “For me, it’s okay, because where I was born, my city, Yakutsk is usually -50°C. Its record is -75°C.”

"I want to show what I can do." Andrei Kuzmenko checks in to talk about building on his play. pic.twitter.com/dRjEEBlYy3 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 14, 2024

After a tough second season with the Canucks, Kuzmenko seems to be happy to have a fresh opportunity, and the Flames are thrilled to have him. His infectious attitude seems to be rubbing off the team, as they have been playing much better hockey as of late.

“He’s a bubbly personality. He’s always got a smile on his face,” said Flames coach Ryan Huska. “We don’t always know what he’s saying, but I think that’s what makes him a pretty good person for our room. The guys enjoy having him around, and I think he’s fit into our group really well so far.”

"There's gotta be a lot of extra juice on our part."#Flames head coach Ryan Huska speaks on the upcoming stretch on home ice. pic.twitter.com/ZBIdbmkXkS — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 14, 2024

Kuzmenko has not only turned his own play around since joining the Flames, but he has also helped get Jonathan Huberdeau going. The two have played together on the first line along with Yegor Sharangovich, and have shown some great chemistry in the early going.

“I thought they’ve had some chemistry, they’ve made some plays in the offensive zone,” Huska explained. “That’s the key thing for that line, is they have to play with pace. They have to find that place to allow them to play in the offensive zone, because once they’re in there, they can make plays. We’ve seen over those games that they have the ability, all three of them can get some things done.”

Tomorrow will mark Kuzmenko’s first time playing in the Scotiabank Saddledome as a member of the Flames, where he will be looking to impress the home crowd. Going up against the 31st-placed San Jose Sharks serves as a good opportunity to continue their chase to the playoffs, as they currently sit three points behind the St. Louis Blues for the final spot. Puck drop in tomorrow’s outing is set for 7 pm MT.