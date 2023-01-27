Kostin solidifies Oilers cult status with mini-troll of Flames fan

Klim Kostin might just have become an even bigger cult hero to Edmonton Oilers fans.

Kostin, at an apparent meet and greet with Oilers fans, ramped up his Battle of Alberta vibes by refusing to pose in a photo with an attendee sporting a Calgary Flames jersey, hopping up off his chair, throwing his hands up, and seemingly telling the opposing foe it just wasn’t going to happen.

The Flames fan, booed by those in attendance, appeared stunned and certainly unprepared for what was about to happen next.

Kostin is awesome!!! Really doesn’t like Flames fans pic.twitter.com/Bi2zSrqApW — Karman Gill (@Kgill39) January 27, 2023

Kostin, who has 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 33 games since joining the team in a trade for defenceman Dmitri Samorukov in October, popped off his own jersey and presented it to the Calgary backer. The Flames fan, apparently shocked, promptly tugged on the Oilers threads and cozied up to Kostin for the photo.

The 23-year-old forward literally gave the Flames fan the jersey off his back.

And the exchange was met with cheers.

It’s the latest in a series of exchanges Kostin has had with fans and media alike that have helped him win over the Oilers faithful.

“The fans are the most important thing in our sport,” Kostin said, according to Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 in early January. “Everything we do is for the fans. I’m really happy they love me, and I want them to know I love them more than they do me.”