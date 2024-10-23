Kirkland's wife has epic reaction to his shootout winner for Flames

Justin Kirkland is living his best life with the Calgary Flames right now, and his wife, Madison, is enjoying every second.

Kirkland, who had just nine NHL games under his belt before the season, was recalled from the AHL following an injury to Kevin Rooney in the Flames’ opening game. Based on his play through five outings since, he may not be heading back down.

The man dubbed “Costco” by his teammates was able to score his first NHL goal versus the Edmonton Oilers 10 days ago.

While many were happy to see Kirkland get his first, no one was more excited than Madison. The Flames forward revealed to NHL.com that he returned home from Edmonton much later that night to her waiting outside for him.

“We got back from Edmonton at midnight and she’s on the front steps of the street dancing in her pajamas and smiling,” he said.

This story quickly blew up, and after scoring the shootout winner versus the Pittsburgh Penguins last night, Kirkland joked that he should’ve kept that story quiet.

“I got a little bit of a talking to after that one,” Kirkland joked. “I woke up from my nap, and [Madison] said, ‘I don’t know whether to hug you or kill you right now.'”

Based on a post she made on X last night, it appears any potential hard feelings have gone to the wayside.

“Sorry to my neighbours. My pajamas are on and I’m waiting for his arrival back home,” Madison wrote on X.

As many feel-good stories as there are with this 5-0-1 Flames team right now, Kirkland’s is undeniably the best. His route to get to where he is now has been an unusual one, but at 28 years old, it appears he may finally be establishing himself as an NHLer.