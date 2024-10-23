Flames prospect Poirier shows off insane footwork on shootout goal

It’s hard to create never-before-seen shootout goals anymore, but Calgary Flames prospect Jeremie Poirier may have done just that last night.

Poirier, who is in his third AHL season with the Calgary Wranglers, was able to help lead his team to their fifth win thanks to scoring the lone goal in a shootout versus the Bakersfield Condors. Being able to beat the Edmonton Oilers affiliate is always nice, but it was the way in which Poirier scored that has everyone talking.

Let's talk about that footwork🤩 pic.twitter.com/bUHVFynP8S — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) October 23, 2024

These eyes have never witnessed a shootout goal like that before, and based on social media response, many fans haven’t, either.

Wait this is absolutely filthy holy shit — Iggy’sDreds (@trefilov4Vezina) October 23, 2024

he can’t break that out at the stampede… it’ll be too much. — zachfair (@ZachFairweather) October 23, 2024

What is that?! 😭 Dudes got fancy feet. — Wuz Gud (@Williamtcx) October 23, 2024

This may have been just what Poirier needed, as he has struggled a bit to begin the 2024-25 season. Through six games, the offensively gifted blue liner has yet to register a point.

It’s a much different start than Poirier had in 2023-24, as he’d registered seven points through his first four games. He appeared to be well on his way to earning a call-up from the Flames, but wound up suffering a gruesome skate laceration that limited his season to just 23 games overall.

While Poirier is still an intriguing prospect on the back end for the Flames, seeing Hunter Brzustewicz and Zayne Parekh added to the organization does make his future somewhat of a question mark. The best-case scenario for him would be to get called up this season to jumpstart his NHL career, but for that to happen, he’s going to need to start putting up some points.

His next opportunity to do so will come on Friday, when the Wranglers will take on the Colorado Eagles at the Saddledome.