Kin’s Chinese Food Take Out was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services inspected the establishment.

The inspector found more than 35 violations at the Kin’s Chinese Food Take Out restaurant located at #78 7930 Bowness Road NW in Calgary that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“A significant cockroach infestation was observed throughout the food establishment including food contact surfaces, food equipment, cook line, front service counter and sinks for handwashing, food preparation, and dishwashing,” reads the written order from the AHS.

“Walls, storage units, and light fixtures were contaminated with cockroach feces.”

Mouse droppings were also found on a storage unit with clean food equipment, in the back food storage area, and in the utility room, continued the orded.

This closure order from the AHS was issued on April 14, with a verbal order given on April 12.

There were many other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, like “the operator repeatedly removed evidence of pest activity preventing an Executive Officer of Alberta Health Services from taking photographs.”

“The kitchen handwashing sink was obstructed by a butcher block and a storage unit,” read the AHS order.

The report also said the handwashing sink in the kitchen and back staff washroom did not have any hot running water. “A pack of raw chicken was stored directly on opened containers of beansprouts.” Before the restaurant can reopen, the owner will have to undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, like hire a pest control management company to inspect, treat, and eradicate the food premises of all pests. There were also several repairs and food storage changes to be made before reopening, like the removal of “mouse droppings and cockroach feces and disinfecting contaminated surfaces.”

The current status of the order on the AHS website is active, meaning it is “currently in effect and the requirements must be followed before it can reopen.”

Kin’s Chinese Food Take Out

Address:#78 7930 Bowness Road NW, Calgary