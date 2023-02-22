Kin’s Chinese Food was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment.

The inspector found several violations at Kin’s Chinese Food, located at 7930 Bowness Road NW in Calgary, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“Live and dead cockroaches were observed on three of the kitchen glue boards,” reads the written order from the AHS.

The order was dated February 16, and a verbal order was given on February 12.

There were other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector: “There was grease and food debris build-up on the wall and floor by the deep fryers,” and “there was light dust and grease build-up on the wall and air vent above the deep freezer.”

The order’s current status on the AHS website is closure order, meaning the “facility must remain closed until all noted repairs are completed.”

Dished reached out to the restaurant for comment.

Address: 7930 Bowness Road NW