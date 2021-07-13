EventsStampede

Kids get in for FREE tomorrow at the Calgary Stampede

Jul 13 2021, 1:07 pm
Calgary Stampede/Facebook

It’s a deal that will have parents saying yahoo, as kids will be allowed onto the Calgary Stampede grounds for free on July 14.

The Park gates will open at 9 am for Community Day to give you a little extra time to Stampede, and kids get in free all day. There will also be a limited number of pancake breakfasts available, and the Stampede encourages guests to pre-book to ensure availability.

Pre-purchased tickets are required for free admission and the pancake breakfast.

You can snag tickets here.

The Calgary Stampede runs until Sunday, July 18.

