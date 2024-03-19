Kid shows off incredible "worm" celly during intermission at Flames game

Hockey celebrations are getting more and more impressive these days, and one kid at last night’s Calgary Flames game showed off his best work in front of the Saddledome crowd.

During an intermission, the Flames had kids face off against each other in a shootout. When one kid found the back of the net, they made the most of their opportunity, picking up speed down the ice before launching into a full-blown “worm” celly that got the crowd on their feet.

The Athletics’ Julian McKenzie caught a replay of it on video and it was so impressive that the official NHL Instagram needed to share it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

It’s safe to say that this kid doesn’t have stage fright, as he pulled it off without any issue in front of an NHL crowd.

This is just the latest in a string of new celebrations that young players are trying out. One of the other popular moves is a “selfie celly,” which includes scoring a goal, gaining speed, getting down on one knee, and then posing your stick up like a selfie stick and posing with your teammates as if you’re taking a selfie.

That was most recently seen in an OHL game between the North Bay Battalion and the Kingston Frontenacs.

🤳 @NHLBlackhawks prospect Paul Ludwinski broke out the seflie stick celly after completing the hat trick in OT! (🎥: @OHLHockey) pic.twitter.com/HEYxKdVmGe — NHL (@NHL) March 18, 2024

It’s only a matter of time before we start seeing these unique cellies hit the NHL.