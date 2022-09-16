Premier Kenney travels to London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Premier Jason Kenney has travelled to London, England, to pay his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week at the age of 96.
Kenney tweeted on Friday that he travelled to the capital of England “entirely at personal expense” to pay respects to the Queen at the lying in state on behalf of Alberta.
He also mentioned being in a 14-hour-long queue and the “profound sense of shared grief and affection” for the royal.
I’m in London (entirely at personal expense) to pay respects to Her late Majesty the Queen at the lying in state on behalf of Alberta.
Now a 14+ hr queue. There’s a profound sense of shared grief & affection for HM in this huge, diverse gathering of people from around the world pic.twitter.com/lPkGECJ4Cx
— Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@jkenney) September 16, 2022
Kenney added that he will be back in Edmonton for Alberta’s memorial service for the Queen on Monday.
2/ N.B. I’m doing briefings & work calls from the queue, and will be back in Edmonton on Monday for Alberta’s memorial service for our late Queen, who served as our head of state for well over half of Alberta’s existence.
— Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@jkenney) September 16, 2022
On Wednesday, Kenney announced that the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will not be a holiday for all Albertans.
The province also revealed yesterday that Edmonton’s Federal Building will be renamed in honour of the Queen, officially being named the Queen Elizabeth II Building.
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11 am local time.