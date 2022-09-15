A building in downtown Edmonton is being renamed in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week at the age of 96.

The Federal Building, located on the northeast corner of the legislature grounds, will be officially named the Queen Elizabeth II Building, the province said in a news release on Thursday afternoon.

A short ceremony will take place on September 27 to mark the occasion, with permanent signage being installed in the coming weeks.

The province says the renaming of the building was originally planned to recognize the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen, with consent for the name change being provided to Alberta’s government by Buckingham Palace in early August.

“When the Government of Alberta acquired and restored the Federal Building several years ago, it decided to name all of the rooms on its 10th floor after members of the Royal Family,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a news release.

“It is, therefore, fitting to extend that gesture by naming this beautiful and historic building after the Queen herself. May generations of future legislators and public servants who work for Albertans in the Federal Building be reminded of and inspired by her noble example of public service as an integral part of our constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy.”

On Wednesday Premier Kenney announced that the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will not be a holiday for all Albertans.

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11 am local time.