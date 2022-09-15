The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II may not be a holiday for all Albertans; however, some things may be adjusted due to the federal government recognizing the funeral as a holiday.

While some places will be closed on that day, the same won’t apply to organizations such as banks.

Here’s what’s open and closed and the services that will be affected on Monday, September 19.

You might also like: Premier Kenney says Queen's funeral will not be a holiday in Alberta

Remembering Queen Elizabeth's five royal tours of Alberta during her reign

Albertans can offer condolences to the Royal Family at eight spots in Alberta

City Services

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Edmonton (@cityofedmonton)

The City of Edmonton has determined that all City services will continue at full capacity on the day of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, September 19, 2022. City workplaces and services will continue on regular schedules. The City continues to honour the official mourning period and has postponed some planned celebrations in the community and City workplaces.

Canada Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada Post (@canadapostagram)

Canada Post locations will be closed. There will be no mail pickup or delivery.

Banks

The Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) announced that banks will remain open for normal business on that day. However, banks will observe a moment of silence to “reflect on the Queen’s legacy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

West Edmonton Mall will be open from 10 am to 9 pm on Monday, September 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

The Royal Alberta Museum will be closed on Monday, September 19.

The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19 at 11 am local time.

As per official protocols, flags will be raised at sunset in Edmonton on September 19. The Walterdale and High Level Bridges and other City buildings will continue to be lit purple in honour of Queen Elizabeth II on the evening of the 19th. The period of mourning will end at sundown on the day of the funeral.