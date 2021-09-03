Kenney, Hinshaw to give Alberta COVID-19 update on Friday morning
Sep 3 2021, 8:56 am
Premier Jason Kenney and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be giving an update Friday morning on the status of COVID-19 in Alberta.
Hinshaw and Kenney will be joined by Minister of Health Tyler Shandro and CEO of Alberta Health Services Dr. Verna Yiu.
It’ll be the first public appearance for Kenney since August 9, and the first for Hinshaw since mid-August.
Since Kenney’s last public appearance, COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in the province, with nearly 13,000 active cases as of Thursday.
Hospitalizations have also steadily climbed, with 487 people now in hospital with the virus, including 114 individuals in the ICU.
The update will be held at 11:30 am.