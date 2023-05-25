Here's when you can visit Kananaskis Country for FREE in 2023

If you are trying to save some cash and still enjoy the great outdoors, we have rounded up all the days you can visit Kananaskis Country for free in 2023.

Usually, to access K-Country visitors must purchase a pass that involves a fee that’s charged per vehicle and cost users $15 per day or $90 per year to park a personal vehicle in K-Country.

Small commercial vehicles (such as shuttles, taxis, and small group transport of 15 people or less) have to pay $22.50 per day or $135 for an annual pass. Large commercial vehicles (such as coach buses and large group transport of more than 15 people) are charged $30 for a day pass or $180 yearly.

If you are looking for a bit more of an affordable option to visit K-Country this summer and for the rest of the year, we have rounded up all the days it is free to visit.

First Wednesday of every month – 2023:

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Additional upcoming free days are;

Wednesday, June 21, 2023: Indigenous People’s Day

Saturday, July 15, 2023: Parks Day

Friday, September 22, 2023: Kananaskis Country’s Birthday

Saturday, November 11, 2023: Remembrance Day

Thursday, December 21, 2023: First day of winter

Monday, December 25, 2023: Christmas Day

If you can’t make it for one of the free days to visit Kananaskis Country, you can buy your pass online and register your licence plate. Passes can also be purchased in-person or by using WiFi at Kananaskis Visitor Information Centres (Barrier, Elbow, Peter Lougheed and William Watson Lodge) and the Canmore Nordic Centre Day Lodge.