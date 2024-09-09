Majority of Albertans rank Justin Trudeau as worst prime minister in 50+ years

A new poll has revealed little love for Justin Trudeau in Alberta. The majority of residents rank him as the worst prime minister in the past 50+ years.

According to Research Co., almost two in five Canadians (38%) think Justin Trudeau is the worst recent prime minister, an 8% increase since a similar poll was done in June 2023.

In Alberta, that number jumps to a whopping 55%, while Manitoba and Saskatchewan aren’t far behind. 52% of residents say Justin Trudeau has been the worst recent Canadian head of government.

The proportions are lower in Atlantic Canada at 39%, British Columbia also at 39%, Ontario at 37% and Quebec at 28%.

After Trudeau, former Prime Minister Stephen Harper is a distant second with 14%, followed by Pierre Trudeau with 7%, Campbell with 6%, Mulroney, Chrétien, and Clark all at 3%, Martin with 2%, and Turner also at 2%.

When it comes to deeming the best prime minister the country has had since 1968, the Research Co. poll found that about one in six Canadians give that title to Brian Mulroney.

Results are based on an online survey conducted from August 19 to August 21, 2024, among 1,002 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender, and region. The margin of error — which measures sample variability — is +/- 3.1 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.