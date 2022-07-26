JusFruit just opened a new store on Calgary’s 17th Avenue and it’s offering an amazing deal to celebrate.

This 634 17th Avenue SW spot has a refreshing promo running from July 25 to 31 – buy-one-get-one FREE JusFruit tea and smoothie drinks.

This deal applies to ALL smoothies on the menu and ALL drinks in the milk tea series.

There are a number of varieties of teas to choose from, and you can get them hot or cold.

The restaurant recommends trying some of their most popular milk tea favourites, like brown sugar, genmaicha, blue earl grey, special oolong, or jasmine green tea.

As for smoothies, you can’t go wrong with any of them, but we suggest going for any of the mango, peach, strawberry, or avocado options, of which there are many.

Toppings are not included⁣ in this deal, and it’s only available at this new 17th Avenue location.

Running all week, this is a super early sneak peek at the exciting new location for the popular chain. Stop by the soft opening, grab a few drinks with friends, and take advantage of this rare sweet deal.

JusFruit 17th Avenue

Address: 634 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram