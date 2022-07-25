4 Calgary food events happening this week: July 25 to 31
It’s the last week in July and there are still some pretty cool Calgary food events to close out the month.
The weather has been great, and hopefully, the sun is here to stay to celebrate the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events in July.
This week has some pretty cool summer food events like the Calgary Night Market, and of course, different chef dinners and fun parties.
Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in July.
Calgary Food Bike Tours
Biking to and from four of YYC’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.
When: Every Saturday from 10 am to 3:15 pm
Where: Hutch Cafe, Canela Cafe & Bakery, Peasant Cheese, and Donna Mac
Price: Starting at $155.90
’90s Dance Mix Music Bingo
Tipsy Trivia is hosting this popular ’90s-themed trivia night.
Grab some food, guess at some songs, and hope to win the grand prize of $1,000!
When: Tuesday, July 26 at 7 pm
Where: Boston Pizza Beddington – 8108 Beddington Boulevard NW, Calgary
Big Fish & Open Range – 7-Course Chef Feature Dinner
Big Fish & Open Range has provided a unique dockside-style service to Calgarians since 2005.
This month, the spot will be offering a coursed dinner with dishes like a bison short rib braised with house-made chipotle BBQ sauce, Spanish onions, and a side of sour cream chive mashed potatoes and market vegetables.
When: Tuesday, July 26 at 7 pm
Where: 1112 Edmonton Trail, Calgary
Price: $118.03
Calgary Night Market
Located on the beautiful Bridgeland Riverside, this outdoor celebration features local and artisanal shops and food spots, along with live music and more.
It’s a fun spot for a date or an evening stroll with the family.
When: Friday, July 29, from 4 pm to 10 pm
Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community Association – 917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Free