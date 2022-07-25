Caesar Week Calgary is kicking off in the birthplace of the Canadian cocktail.

From August 14 to 21, Calgary’s Caesar Week festival returns with several different spots showcasing their feature Caesars to win the best in YYC.

There will be a directory of participating spots so you can map out an amazing Caesar crawl, try the featured drinks, and even vote on each one.

Calgary is the hub for the popular drink, which means there will hopefully be a wide variety of different ones to try.

You’ll be able to rank each Caesar based on several tasty factors, like the spice level, garnish, rim, and more.

Registration is still open for bars and restaurants to join in. Currently, places like Blowers & Grafton, The Canadian Brewhouse, and Two Rivers Distillery are signed up and ready to mix drinks.

The Two Rivers Distillery will be making a Jalapeño Caesar, made with five times distilled Coffee Vodka, in-house-made brown sauce, a rimmer, and a secret blend of Clamato juice.

The Kelowna Caesar Week ended in mid-July with close to 30 participating restaurants. The winning cocktail there was The Snack Caesar at Tonics Pub & Grill.

If you’re a Caesar fan, check out this event and vote for your favourite.

For a full list of participating spots, visit the website.

Caesar Week Calgary

When: August 14 to 21, 2022

Where: Participating locations

