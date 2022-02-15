Jurassic Quest, North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event, is coming to Calgary this spring.

The Jurassic Quest exhibit takes guests through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic Periods, giving you a chance to experience what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs.

From the very small to the gigantic, Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur exhibit that has more true-to-life size dinos than any other touring event, and it will be at the BMO Centre in Calgary from April 8 to 10.

According to the event’s website, no expense has been spared to create this prehistoric world, and Jurassic Quest has collaborated with leading paleontologists to replicate each dinosaur in every detail. Whether its real-life counterpart had skin that was scaly, feathered, or furry, the exhibition takes pride in its accurate creatures.

Explore dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatables, a fossil science exhibit, the Triceratots soft play area, and much more.

Observe the herd of animatronic dinosaurs, which include Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and an incredible 50-foot Megalodon, interact with trainers and baby dinos, and watch a live Raptor show.

Jurassic Quest gives budding paleontologists the chance to dig up fossils, ride their favourite life-sized dinosaur, and enjoy walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows.

And for those craving even more of a dinosaur dose, “The Quest” is an interactive adventure where guests search for clues throughout the exhibit and can collect a prize at the end.

The event starts at $27.50 for adults and standard kids’ tickets, while a kids’ unlimited rides package goes for $45. The Explorer Quest Pack can be added on for $20, or the Tracker Quest Pack is an additional $30.

This exhibition is known to sell out, so grab your tickets today and get ready to be transported back to the time of dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest in Calgary this spring.

When: April 8 to 10

Time: 9 am to 8 pm on April 8 and 9, and 9 am to 6 pm on April 10

Where: BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary)

Tickets: Available online; tickets starting at $27.50