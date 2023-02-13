Controversial author Jordan B. Peterson is coming to Calgary this month

Controversial Canadian clinical psychologist, best-selling author, and YouTube personality Jordan Peterson is coming to Calgary on February 26.

The sold-out show at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium was originally scheduled for May 9, 2022, but was moved to this date “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Peterson is on tour for his book published in 2021 titled Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life.

The work is described as a self-help book. According to Wikipedia, the release was protested by some of the staff of the publisher, Penguin Random House.

Peterson is no stranger to controversy, but he has a devout group of followers. He gained notoriety in 2016 while a professor at the University of Toronto for his criticism of political correctness on campuses.

In 2018, he paused his clinical and teaching practices and published 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos. Since then, Peterson has appeared on many podcasts, controversial series, and other online shows. In 2022, he signed a deal with the conservative American news company, The Daily Wire.

You might also like: "An outright lie": Danielle Smith faces backlash for controversial statement (VIDEO)

Man found dead at a popular ice climb in Banff National Park

Police pull over Canadian driver in car completely overflowing with beer cans

Peterson is currently in the middle of a dispute with the Ontario College of Psychologists over sanctions placed on him for his social media use.

I am being investigated by the Ontario College of Psychologists because of a complaint about this tweet, not submitted, by the way, by the person I responded to. I refuse to defend myself against such things anymore. It takes days of work to mount such a defence. pic.twitter.com/rJB515nKpF — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 16, 2022

Peterson also has a show scheduled for May 21, 2023, at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium for comment.

With files from Allison Stephen