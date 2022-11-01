Jon Hamm hangs out with Alberta Junior Hockey team (VIDEO)

Jon Hamm took time out of shooting season five of Fargo in Alberta to watch some hockey, and he gave one player a moment he’ll never forget.

The Mad Men star was in the locker room of the Canmore Eagles of the Alberta Junior Hockey League after their game Friday night.

He gave the game hat — a token the Eagles give to the best player of each game — to Calgary-born Kayden Smith.

Smith recorded a hat trick in the Eagles’ 5-3 win over the Calgary Canucks.

Hamm, sporting the scarf of his hometown St.Louis Blues, then posed for a picture with the Alberta junior team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canmore Eagles AJHL (@canmoreeagles)

Hamm is in Alberta shooting his first season of the hit show Fargo.

The popular FX show is returning to Alberta after shooting season four in Chicago. Seasons one through three were shot in Calgary.

Former New Girl star Lamorne Morris is also part of the cast. He was most recently in Woke, which aired for two seasons on Hulu.

Richa Moorjani is another major addition to the cast. She recently wrapped up production on the fourth and final season of the Netflix dramedy Never Have I Ever.

Other cast members include Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh, per a report by Entertainment Weekly.

According to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television, and Radio Artists (ACTRA), the fifth season of Fargo was set to start filming in Calgary and the surrounding area on October 17, wrapping up in mid-April of 2023.

No official premiere date for the new season has been announced.

FX’s hit show premiered in 2014, helmed by Billy Bob Thornton and Colin Hanks.

This is the latest major shoot to come to Alberta after HBO’s The Last of Us spent a huge amount of time filming in the province from 2021 to 2022.

With files from Laine Mitchell