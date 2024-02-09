If you are looking for a career change and love nature, we found some jobs in Alberta that allow you to spend some (or lots) of time enjoying the outdoors while at work.

Nothing beats the fresh air and endless natural beauty in the province, and getting paid to enjoy it too? Sounds like a pretty sweet thing to us.

Here are a few we rounded up that might pique your interest if you’re in the market for a new gig that allows you to enjoy the great outdoors.

You might also like: These are the most in-demand jobs in Alberta and they all pay handsomely

Hundreds of FUN jobs are up for grabs at these 9 companies in Calgary right now

Alberta has a shortage of Class 1 drivers and it'll help pay for your licence

What: Individuals will be part of a team accountable for providing regular maintenance and operational duties that support the day-use areas, campgrounds, facilities, and trail systems.

Where: Slave Lake

Salary: Maintenance Service Worker 1 (MSW1) Park Maintenance Worker 1: $20.14 to $24.22 per hour; Maintenance Service Worker 3 (MSW3) Park Maintenance Crew Lead:

$24.68 to $30.16 per hour

What: Working on the trails and backcountry team, you will have the opportunity to conduct aerobically demanding work, travel significant distances in remote mountain environments on foot, off-highway vehicles, and occasionally bicycles, learn trail maintenance and building techniques, and potentially gather experience working in and around helicopters.

Where: Kananaskis Improvement District

Salary: $23.28 to $28.34 per hour

What: You will actively supervise outdoor pools, providing emergency care when necessary, and assist in the day-to-day cleaning and minor maintenance of the facilities.

Where: Jasper National Park

Salary: $29.98 to $32.55 per hour

What: Reporting to the rangeland approvals team lead, and working as part of a team of agrologists, the rangeland agrologist is responsible for delivering the Rangeland Approvals Program. This position provides professional expertise, extensive knowledge and decision-making on agricultural crown land. This position requires extensive fieldwork, operating off-highway and ATV vehicles, driving on gravel roads (and highways), and working alone around livestock in remote areas where wildlife may be present.

Where: Medicine Hat

Salary: $2,594.83 to $3,558.35 bi-weekly ($67,725 to $92,872 per year)

What: JFR crew members will work together in a team of six, being mentored and supervised by a crew leader and sub-leader. All crews live on a wildfire base for the summer. The program provides insight into a wide variety of careers in forestry, wildfire, ecology, and other areas of natural resource management by completing hands-on work projects and being immersed in educational opportunities.

Where: Fort McMurray

Salary: $15/hour for first-year crew members and $16/hr for second-year crew members

What: Individuals will be part of a team accountable for providing regular maintenance and operational duties that support the day-use areas, campgrounds, facilities, and trail systems.

Where: Peace River District

Salary: Maintenance Service Worker 1 (MSW1) Park Maintenance Worker 1:

$20.14 to $24.22 per hour; Maintenance Service Worker 2 (MSW2) Park Maintenance Worker 2: $23.38 to $28.34 per hour

What: The wildlife recovery biologist will be responsible for the planning and delivery of both field-based operations and desk-based evaluation as well as reporting activities to support the assessment of woodland caribou and wood bison population size, recruitment, mortality, movements, and pathogens, and to address threats to at-risk wildlife caused by land-use, predation, and disease.

Where: Peace River

Salary:$2,854.12 to $3,686.30 bi-weekly ($74,492 to $96,212 per year)

What: Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park and Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park/Aisinai’pi are both looking for caretakers for the 2024 summer season. Duties include daily cleaning of all park buildings, facilities, and amenities within the park; including (but not limited to) disinfecting, sweeping, mopping, dusting, polishing, washing, laundry, cobweb removal, and filling necessities; facilities also include vault toilets (outhouses), shower and washroom facilities, and accommodation facilities.

Where: Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park or Cypress Hills Provincial Park

Salary: $23.37 to $24.76 per hour

What: The Lakeland District is looking to hire motivated and hardworking individuals with janitorial and groundskeeping skills to fill the cabin caretaker position at Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park.

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park (Lakeland/Lac La Biche)

Salary: ​$20.14 to $24.22 per hour

What: Caretaker workers and supervisors work in an outdoor setting and in all types of weather conditions. Duties vary and include setting up comfort camping facilities at the start of the season and taking down comfort camping facilities at the end of the season as directed by the caretaking supervisor; assisting in keeping the comfort camping equipment storage organized

Where: Brooks Area – Dinosaur, Kinbrook Island, and Tillebrook Provincial Parks

Salary: ​Caretaker 1 (CT1) $23.37 to $24.76 per hour; Caretaker 2 (CT2) $25.55 to $27.30 per hour