Finding your career path can sometimes feel a little overwhelming, especially if there seem to be few vacancies in that field.

If you’re considering a new career, check out some of Alberta’s most in-demand occupations.

Every three years, the Alberta government publishes an employment forecast, evaluating 500 occupations and categorizing them into four demand categories: high, moderately high demand, medium demand, and low demand.

The forecast helps employers and industries develop strategic workforce plans and supports educational institutions in developing programs that are more responsive to labour market demands.

You might also like: City of Calgary hiring for lots of jobs, many over $100K

Cities around Edmonton are now hiring and a few pay over $100,000

22 companies hiring for hundreds of great jobs in Edmonton this March

For 2022-2024 the province identified five occupations as being the highest in demand:

Restaurant and food service managers

Software engineers and designers

Web designers and developers

Telecommunications line and cable workers

Transport truck drivers

Various careers in trades, transport and equipment operators, and related occupations, such as dispatchers, shippers and receivers, and bricklayers, account for most disciplines in the high-demand and moderately high-demand categories.

Most occupations in Alberta fall into the medium or low-demand category. The medium-demand category contains a number of sales and service occupations, including executive assistants and customer and personal service managers.

Occupations in manufacturing and utilities and natural and applied sciences made up more than one-third of all the careers in low demand.