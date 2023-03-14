Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The legendary Cowboys Music Festival is looking to add to its team ahead of the Calgary Stampede with a pair of hiring fairs in April.

The first hiring fair is on April 1 with another later in the month on April 22.

The message is pretty clear: “If you want to be a part of the most Legendary Team, for the most Legendary 11 days, now is your chance!”

Cowboys is hiring for all positions for its massive Stampede party from July 6 to 16.

Both of the fairs will be at the Cowboys Dancehall inside the Cowboys Casino. Staff is asking that you RSVP online if you are interested in joining the Cowboys team for the Calgary Stampede.

On the day of the fair, you MUST bring a government issue ID, your resume, and a copy of your valid ProServe.

Cowboys Music Festival put on some epic shows last year and already have Jack Harlow, Shaggy and TLC, and its legendary “Drag Me To Brunch” show on the schedule for this year’s Stampede.

The Cowboys website does say there will be a third and fourth fair at a date TBD, but this is one of the coolest summer jobs you could ever get so positions could fill up fast!

Cowboys Music Festival Hiring Fair

When: April 1 and April 22

Time: 1 pm to 5 pm

Where: Cowboys Dance Hall (421 12th Avenue SE)