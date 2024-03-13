You can get a job at a dazzling hot spring in Alberta's Rockies right now

If you are on the hunt for a job and enjoy the mountains, you can nab a sweet gig working at gorgeous hot springs just outside of Jasper.

Right now, Parks Canada is looking for lifeguards and cashiers at Miette Hot Springs, located in Alberta’s Jasper National Park. This park features the hottest hot springs in the Canadian Rockies.

The natural hot spring water flows from the mountain at 54°C; the water is then cooled to a comfortable temperature of 40°C as it enters the hot springs pool.

The lifeguard position is listed as paying between $29.98 and $32.55 per hour and would last from April to September 2024.

In the lifeguard role, you will “actively supervise outdoor pools, providing emergency care when necessary, and assist in the day-to-day cleaning and minor maintenance of the facilities,” per the job posting.

All persons who have legal status to work in Canada can apply.

The cashier position is listed as paying between $26.86 and $29.20 per hour and would last from April to September 2024.

In the cashier role, you will “actively greet guests and assist in the day-to-day cleaning and minor maintenance of the facilities,” with the ultimate goal of providing a “safe aquatic environment and a quality visitor experience for guests of the park,” per the job posting.

The closing date for both positions is July 31, 2024, so if you are looking for a sweet gig this summer in the Rockies, a hot springs job would be perfect!