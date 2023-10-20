News

Part of Jasper National Park closes after two headless animals located

Allison Stephen
|
Oct 20 2023, 10:34 pm
Tom Reichner/Shutterstock

Officials at Jasper National Park say they have closed the area near Jasper Lake after two animal carcasses were located in the park with their heads removed.

On Tuesday, October 17, a visitor reported one bighorn sheep ram’s carcass was found near Jasper Lake in Jasper National Park. The head had been removed, Parks Canada staff say.

Parks Canada responded and discovered a second ram’s carcass in the vicinity, also without its head.

It is believed that poaching occurred in the park between 4 pm on October 16 and 10 am on October 17.

Anyone who has information about this incident, who saw anything suspicious, or who has dashcam footage from Jasper Lake, Edna’s Knoll or Talbot Lake areas during this time is asked to contact Jasper Dispatch at 780-852-6155 or email [email protected].

