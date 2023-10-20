Part of Jasper National Park closes after two headless animals located

Officials at Jasper National Park say they have closed the area near Jasper Lake after two animal carcasses were located in the park with their heads removed.

On Tuesday, October 17, a visitor reported one bighorn sheep ram’s carcass was found near Jasper Lake in Jasper National Park. The head had been removed, Parks Canada staff say.

Parks Canada responded and discovered a second ram’s carcass in the vicinity, also without its head.

It is believed that poaching occurred in the park between 4 pm on October 16 and 10 am on October 17.

Poaching is a serious offence under the Canada National Parks Act. Park Wardens have initiated an investigation and may pursue charges. Public information is a key component of investigations.

(6/7) — Jasper National Park, Parks Canada (@JasperNP) October 20, 2023

Anyone who has information about this incident, who saw anything suspicious, or who has dashcam footage from Jasper Lake, Edna’s Knoll or Talbot Lake areas during this time is asked to contact Jasper Dispatch at 780-852-6155 or email [email protected].