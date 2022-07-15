Former Flames forward Jarnkrok joins Maple Leafs on long-term contract

Calle Jarnkrok is staying in Canada.

But not with the Calgary Flames.

Jarnkrok, who played 17 games with the Flames after they acquired him leading into the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, signed a four-year contract worth a total of $8.4 million to join the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

🖊 We’ve signed forward Calle Järnkrok to a four-year contract.#LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 15, 2022

The 30-year-old, who can play all three forward positions, had no goals in 17 regular-season games in Calgary but added four points (one goal, three assists) in 12 playoff games for the club. In all, he netted a combined 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 66 regular season games.

He cost Calgary three draft picks, including a 2022 second-round draft pick, a 2023 third-round draft pick, and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick five days before the deadline in March.

Jarnkrok, who was claimed by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft last summer, has 241 points (106 goals, 135 assists) in 574 career NHL games between the Nashville Predators, Kraken, and Flames, and 19 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 75 career playoff games.

His signing comes one day after the Maple Leafs added two other players in free agency.

Toronto signed defencemen Jordie Benn and Victor Mete to one-year contracts on Thursday.