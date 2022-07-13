Oilers stars McDavid, Nurse skate at Leafs' practice facility

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid had to know what the tweets would look like when he chose to practice at the Toronto Maple Leafs facility.

On Wednesday, the day NHL free agency officially opened, the Newmarket, Ontario, native chose to go for a skate at the Ford Performance Centre, the Leafs’ official practice rink.

Connor McDavid putting in work at Maple Leafs training facility on free agency day. pic.twitter.com/5lc0PyGvgy — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) July 13, 2022

And with many of Toronto’s reporters at the rink to cover what the Leafs were doing on the day, it wasn’t long before they recognized the familiar #97 Oilers helmet and team gear.

Connor McDavid at the Leafs rink (it’s also a skills hockey school site) right under the nose of Leafs war room. pic.twitter.com/qibkQGyZfe — Lance Hornby 🇺🇦 (@sunhornby) July 13, 2022

McDavid had 44 goals and 79 assists for an NHL-leading 123 points in 2021-22.

Recently retired Leaf Jason Spezza was right there to have a chat with McDavid. Spezza has recently taken on an advisory role within the Leafs’ front office.

Of course, Spezza wants to see McDavid’s stick pic.twitter.com/JcXllJBTGe — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 13, 2022

McDavid also brought Oilers defenceman and Hamilton native Darnell Nurse along with him for their skate at the Leafs’ digs.

Darnell Nurse also on the ice here pic.twitter.com/QHUwwrBVRa — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) July 13, 2022

Of course, McDavid and Nurse simply skating around doesn’t mean a whole lot. It’s a rink that’s available to be rented out to the public, and of course, McDavid’s still under contract to the Oilers for four more seasons with a full no-move clause.

Nurse’s deal is for even longer, with eight years left on his contract extension that kicks in this season.

But the rumour mill knows no mercy, and Leafs fans ate it up:

Edmonton is so worried about McDavid leaving for the Leafs, they've decided to bring the Leafs to McDavid — Tyler (@ty1erhicks) July 13, 2022

We will look back to this video when Connor McDavid signs with the Leafs in 2026. https://t.co/XLfa402JzF — Rob Wong (@RobWong34) July 13, 2022

McDavid just getting used to the Leafs practice facility before 2026 https://t.co/JcUgHU11X6 — Mark (@Marksism__) July 13, 2022

Is it October yet?