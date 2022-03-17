Flames send three draft picks to Seattle in trade for Calle Jarnkrok

Veteran forward Calle Jarnkrok is the newest member of the Calgary Flames.

The Flames acquired the 30-year-old Swedish forward in a trade with the Seattle Kraken, with Calgary giving up a 2022 second round draft pick, a 2023 third round draft pick and a 2024 seventh round draft pick.

WELCOME TO CALLE-GARY! The #Flames have acquired forward Calle Jarnkrok from Seattle: https://t.co/6RE9YkkA3Z pic.twitter.com/PiZK0t6ytx — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 17, 2022

Jarnkrok was originally acquired by the Kraken from the Nashville Predators in the expansion draft this past summer. He has 12 goals, 14 assists for a total of 26 points in 49 games this season.

In the final year of a six-year deal, Jarnkrok’s contract carries a cap hit of $2 million this season. Seattle will be retaining half the salary.

The move comes just minutes after Montreal sent Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers in exchange for multiple draft picks.

The NHL trade deadline is set for March 21.

Jarnkrok will be joining a pair of familiar faces with the Flames: cousin Elias Lindholm, as well as goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who hails from the pairs’ hometown of Gävle, Sweden.

Originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in 2010 with the 51st overall pick, Jarnkrok was shipped to Nashville as part of the return for David Legwand the following season.