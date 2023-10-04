Injured already: Flames share updates on two players

The 2023-24 season hasn’t even begun and the Calgary Flames are already dealing with injuries.

Last week, it was confirmed that forward Jakob Pelletier was set to undergo shoulder surgery after taking a hit versus the Seattle Kraken. On Wednesday morning, Flames coach Ryan Huska told reporters that the 22-year-old doesn’t have a timeline but will be out for at least a few months. Meanwhile, Kevin Rooney, who was injured in practice earlier this week, will undergo shoulder surgery later today and is expected to be out long term.

The Pelletier news, in particular, is a tough pill for the Flames to swallow. The 2019 first-round pick was expected to have a big role with the team this season after two straight years of AHL success, particularly last season where he managed 16 goals and 37 points in just 35 games. He was able to suit up for 24 games with the Flames last season, scoring three goals and seven points.

As for Rooney, he joined the Flames last offseason on a two-year deal and was expected by many to be their fourth-line centreman. While he initially made the roster out of camp, he appeared in just 17 games before being sent down to the Calgary Wranglers for the remainder of the season. That said, with a new coaching staff in place, there was a chance he could have once again started the year out with the Flames.

With these injuries, there are some roster spots up for grabs for those who remain with the Flames. Players like Matthew Coronato, Connor Zary, Dryden Hunt, Adam Ruzicka, and a number of other forwards fighting for spots have an even bigger opportunity to do so with these latest updates. Who comes out on top remains to be seen, but there will be quite the internal competition during this final stretch of training camp.