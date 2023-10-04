Flames inviting fans to Chris Snow's memorial service

Former Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow’s memorial service will be open for the public to attend.

The Flames sent out a press release on Wednesday morning letting fans know that Snow’s memorial service will take place on Thursday, October 12, at the St. Michael Catholic Community. It will begin at 2 pm MT. Those unable to attend in person can watch the service, which will be livestreamed on YouTube.

“In loving memory of Flames Vice President Data/Analytics and Assistant General Manager Chris Snow, who passed away on September 30, 2023, following a five-year battle with ALS, service details have been confirmed,” the Flames wrote in a statement. “Chris Snow was the beloved husband of Kelsie, father of Cohen and Willa, and our friend. He is sadly missed.”

Snow was diagnosed with ALS in 2019 and was told he had one year to live. He quickly proved that false, as he fought extremely hard for five years and continued to do things that brought him joy during that time, such as water-skiing, playing with his kids, and even mowing the lawn. His strong battle and positive attitude throughout it gained him wide recognition throughout the hockey community and beyond.

Snow served in the Flames organization for well over a decade and was named their assistant general manager in September 2019. He continued to hold that position until his passing, doing so despite the extremely difficult situation he was going through. Speaking days before his passing, Flames general manager Craig Conroy was quick to mention that he never once heard Snow complain about what he was dealing with.

Shortly before Snow’s passing, a friend of Kelsie’s started a GoFundMe page to help support the Snow family. Since then, over 2,300 individuals have helped raise north of US$162,000, a heartwarming gesture which shows just how big of an impact Snow’s story had on many.