Inglewood Pizza announces second location in Killarney

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
May 13 2021, 2:24 pm
P Kyriakos/Shutterstock

Inglewood Pizza is officially opening a second location in Calgary.

The longtime spot has been serving up Greek-style pizza for over 22 years. Now, the joint is expanding and will be setting up a shop in Killarney.

While you wait for the new outpost to open its doors, you can head to the OG Inglewood Pizza at 1225 A 9th Avenue SE and get your fix.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact address and opening date, stay tuned.

 

