An Alberta-based distillery has won big at a world spirits competition, and that’s something to cheers to.

Turner Valley-based Eau Claire Distillery was awarded Gold at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its Rupert’s Exceptional Canadian Whisky.

Eau Claire Distillery makes whisky, gin, and vodka. It was Alberta’s first craft distillery. The brand is dedicated to honouring Alberta’s locally farmed ingredients and clear water from the nearby Rocky Mountains.

Rupert’s Whisky has previously won medals at the 2021 World Whisky Awards, 2021 Canadian Artisan Spirit Competition, and 2021 Canadian Whisky Awards.

So safe to say, if you haven’t tried this spirit yet, hop to it.

You can grab yourself a bottle at the distillery’s online store, the Calgary Farmers’ Market location, or across Alberta at certain liquor retailers.