Inglewood Night Market to return with dates throughout the summer
It’s official. One of Calgary’s favourite local events, the Inglewood Night Market, will return this summer.
The event dates for 2022 will be May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, and September 9 and 16.
The market happens in the streets of Inglewood with no specific address; however, shoppers will find vendors and food trucks primarily along 10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE.
Inglewood Night Market suggested in an Instagram post to start your evening off right with a bite to eat at the Nash or a pint at Cold Garden before hitting the booths.
Admission to the dog- and kid-friendly event is free in 2022, and the market runs from 5 to 11 pm on each market date.
Attendees will find “more vendors, more live entertainment and more sinfully delicious food trucks” than ever this year, along with a family-friendly beer garden.
Expect stages, live music, street performances, and plenty of booths and a trunk sale to shop from, offering everything from handmade crafts to vintage clothing and antiques and collectibles to artisan eats.
The night market is always a highlight of the summer, so be sure to check out the event during its season.
Inglewood Night Market
When: May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, and September 9 and 16, 2022
Time: 5 to 11 pm
Where: Inglewood (10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE)
Cost: Free