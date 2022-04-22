It’s official. One of Calgary’s favourite local events, the Inglewood Night Market, will return this summer.

The event dates for 2022 will be May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, and September 9 and 16.

The market happens in the streets of Inglewood with no specific address; however, shoppers will find vendors and food trucks primarily along 10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE.

Inglewood Night Market suggested in an Instagram post to start your evening off right with a bite to eat at the Nash or a pint at Cold Garden before hitting the booths.

You might also like: Tickets on sale now for Calgary's epic summer meat and beer festival

Pride Day at the Calgary Stampede is back this summer and it's bigger than ever

Strip down and get in touch with nature during this new event at Lake Louise

Admission to the dog- and kid-friendly event is free in 2022, and the market runs from 5 to 11 pm on each market date.

Attendees will find “more vendors, more live entertainment and more sinfully delicious food trucks” than ever this year, along with a family-friendly beer garden.

Expect stages, live music, street performances, and plenty of booths and a trunk sale to shop from, offering everything from handmade crafts to vintage clothing and antiques and collectibles to artisan eats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inglewood Night Market (@inglewoodnightmarketyyc)

The night market is always a highlight of the summer, so be sure to check out the event during its season.

Inglewood Night Market

When: May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, and September 9 and 16, 2022

Time: 5 to 11 pm

Where: Inglewood (10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE)

Cost: Free

Instagram