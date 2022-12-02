Steam rooms to cool pools: Calgary gets its first thermal spa this month
This time of year is stressful for a lot of different reasons. If you are looking for a way to relax, a new thermal spa is opening in Calgary.
SKA City Thermal Spa will open in the Beltline on December 15 with a full set of treatments to help all that holiday-related stress disappear.
You can get some hydrotherapy with access to a sauna, steam room, and hot and cool pools. They offer customizable massage treatments to help relieve pain and tension along with a number of facial treatment offerings to help soothe, protect, and detoxify your skin.
If you need some help warming up, they have a Hot Vitality Pool to help relax your muscles and melt the stress away. There is also a steam room with essential oils that will help reduce tension while also moisturizing your skin. And if you need the temperature ramped up a bit more, they have a pair of sauna options including a dry sauna that helps with circulation while flushing toxins from your boxy.
If the cold is more your thing, the spa has a cold plunge that has a number of benefits, along with a cold shower to help increase blood flow and get those pesky toxins out.
SKA City Thermal Spa
Where: 638 11th Avenue SW
When: Opens December 15
Time: 9 am to 9 pm
Cost: Starting at $65