Steam rooms to cool pools: Calgary gets its first thermal spa this month

This time of year is stressful for a lot of different reasons. If you are looking for a way to relax, a new thermal spa is opening in Calgary.

SKA City Thermal Spa will open in the Beltline on December 15 with a full set of treatments to help all that holiday-related stress disappear.

You can get some hydrotherapy with access to a sauna, steam room, and hot and cool pools. They offer customizable massage treatments to help relieve pain and tension along with a number of facial treatment offerings to help soothe, protect, and detoxify your skin.

If you need some help warming up, they have a Hot Vitality Pool to help relax your muscles and melt the stress away. There is also a steam room with essential oils that will help reduce tension while also moisturizing your skin. And if you need the temperature ramped up a bit more, they have a pair of sauna options including a dry sauna that helps with circulation while flushing toxins from your boxy.

If the cold is more your thing, the spa has a cold plunge that has a number of benefits, along with a cold shower to help increase blood flow and get those pesky toxins out.

SKA City Thermal Spa offers a lounge area to help rest your body and mind, with a wide variety of flavoured waters and teas on the house to help you stay hydrated. You can just chill in the lounge or even nap — whatever level of relaxation you need, you will surely be taken care of here. To elevate the experience even more, you can head to the SKA Bar where you can enjoy a selection of wines and spirits for an additional charge. Bottle service is also available. SKA will be open seven days a week from 9 am to 9 pm starting December 15 with treatments starting at $65

Where: 638 11th Avenue SW

When: Opens December 15

Time: 9 am to 9 pm

Cost: Starting at $65