Iginla says he hopes Craig Conroy will be next Flames GM

The Calgary Flames may not have to look far beyond their organization in their search for a replacement for former general manager Brad Treliving. Since Treliving and the Flames “mutually agreed to part ways” earlier this month after the team missed the playoffs by a razor-thin margin, rumours about who will get his job have been swirling.

Former team captain and Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla is already set on one candidate, though. During an appearance on Sportsnet 960 on Tuesday, Iginla explained why current assistant general manager Craig Conroy was the right man for the job.

“I believe we have a great guy there in there in Conroy. … I’m excited,” said Iginla, who played alongside Conroy for nine seasons in Calgary. “I really hope he gets it. I think he’ll do a great job. He loves Calgary, he hasn’t left, he always comes back.”

🗣 "I believe we have a great guy there in Conroy." 🔥 On The Big Show, we asked Jarome Iginla his thoughts on who would be an ideal candidate to fill the #Flames' vacant GM role! Iggy gave his choice! What do you think #Flames fans? Full interview ⤵https://t.co/Xr9iY6Aahz pic.twitter.com/5VIi8OaUHP — Sportsnet 960 (@Sportsnet960) April 25, 2023

Conroy, who worked with Calgary bench boss Darryl Sutter and was coached by him, joined the Flames almost immediately after finishing his playing career. Since 2014, he has served as assistant GM.

Iginla made a strong case for his former teammate, saying he possessed the right temperament for the promotion.

“He’s a guy who’s great for relationships – I’ve never heard a person say a bad word about him – and in that type of role, it’s relationships all over,” Iginla added. “He can also be very fiery.”

While Conroy may have the seal of approval of one of the organization’s most important alumni members, the search for a new GM is still on.

Since Treliving’s departure, Don Maloney was promoted to President of Hockey Operations and will also hold the position of Interim General Manager until a candidate is selected.

“The process to secure the services of the Flames next General Manger will begin immediately,” the Flames said in a release following the announcement.