"About time": Calgary reacts to new Flames arena

It is a day we thought would never come, and now that we know the Calgary Flames are getting a new arena, the opinions are all over the place.

The team and the City of Calgary, the Province of Alberta, and the Calgary Stampede made the announcement earlier today.

We’re proud to announce the @cityofcalgary, province of Alberta, CSEC, and @calgarystampede have reached an agreement, in principle, to proceed with a significant phase of the Culture + Entertainment District, which will be anchored by a new publicly-owned modern Event Centre. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 25, 2023

After a disappointing season for the team, this was a fanbase that was ready for some good news.

About time! New arena will be great! — Jay (@Calgarypest) April 25, 2023

The new arena won’t just be for the Calgary Flames but, like the Saddledome, will also be home to the Calgary Hitmen, Calgary Roughnecks, and Calgary Wranglers.

as suspected. @Alberta_UCP and @ABDanielleSmith buying Calgary voters with YOUR money — x Heather (@margih99) April 25, 2023

This has been a hotly debated issue in the city for quite some time, and not everyone is on board with the city and province putting up money for this. It was also not lost on some people that this announcement comes less than a month before the provincial election.

Ohhhhhhh boy. Danielle wants those Calgary votes. Guess she figures Edmonton is a lost cause so she may as well piss them off. I can hear the screaming from here… — julietuite (@julietuite) April 25, 2023

.@ABDanielleSmith last budget ignored downtown Calgary, schools are over-crowded, streets are dangerous..but Calgary’s her last hope in next month’s election…so how about a shiny new arena Calgary! #ableg #yyc https://t.co/tKkXOjVY63 — Bob Cunningham 🇨🇦 (@_BobCunningham) April 25, 2023

Today’s announcement was for an agreement in principle, so the next part of the timeline is to finalize plans and details before renderings are made and construction begins.