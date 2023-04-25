"About time": Calgary reacts to new Flames arena

SportsHockeyFlames

Calgary reacts to new Flames arena

Apr 25 2023
Scotiabank Saddledome/Shutterstock

It is a day we thought would never come, and now that we know the Calgary Flames are getting a new arena, the opinions are all over the place.

The team and the City of Calgary, the Province of Alberta, and the Calgary Stampede made the announcement earlier today.

After a disappointing season for the team, this was a fanbase that was ready for some good news.

The new arena won’t just be for the Calgary Flames but, like the Saddledome, will also be home to the Calgary Hitmen, Calgary Roughnecks, and Calgary Wranglers.

This has been a hotly debated issue in the city for quite some time, and not everyone is on board with the city and province putting up money for this. It was also not lost on some people that this announcement comes less than a month before the provincial election.

Today’s announcement was for an agreement in principle, so the next part of the timeline is to finalize plans and details before renderings are made and construction begins.

