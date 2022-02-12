If you’ve got a spare $5,000 in your pocket, you can treat your sweetheart to the ultimate Valentine’s Day this weekend.

The Hyatt Regency Calgary is offering a Royal Experience stay for those who want to give their significant other (and themselves) a little something extra this year.

The package goes for $4,999 per night and begins with a couple’s massage at Stillwater Spa. From there, retreat to the Royal Suite, which will be bathed in roses.

Enjoy the martini station, and then dine on caviar and Dom Perignon while YYC Music Awards winner Kate Stevens wows you with a romantic serenade.

The cherry on top? The next morning, you’ll be whisked away to Holt Renfrew for a $2,000 private shopping spree, complete with your own personal shopper.

To reserve the Royal Experience package experience, call Melanie at 403-537-4413.

It’s important to note that the package is available on February 12 and 14, 2022, only – so if you’re planning on taking advantage of this swoon-worthy experience, don’t delay!

If the Royal Experience package is a little out of your budget, consider having a Valentine’s Day meal at Thomsons Kitchen & Bar at the Hyatt Regency instead.

For $199, you’ll be treated to a four-course Surf ‘n’ Turf dinner for two and a choice of a bottle of Zonin Prosecco Brut or Cono Sur Sparkling Rosé.

Dinner will be enjoyed to the tune of love songs performed by Kate Stevens. Stevens will perform a mix of classic love songs and some of her R&B original music throughout the meal.

For dinner reservations, call Thomsons Kitchen & Bar at 403-537-4449.

Go above and beyond this Valentine’s Day and wow your love with help from the Hyatt Regency Calgary!