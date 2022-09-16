Huberdeau on Habs rumours: “It’s a tough city for a French-Canadian”

Jonathan Huberdeau, admittedly, heard the murmurs that the Saint-Jérôme, Quebec product should/could/would return home to suit up for the Montreal Canadiens.

The 29-year-old, after all, was just an 82-game campaign, plus playoffs, from becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer.

That was, however, before Huberdeau re-upped with the Calgary Flames on a franchise-setting eight-year, $84 million contract in early August.

“I know a lot of people were saying that… play one year [in Calgary] and then play for Montreal,” Huberdeau said on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

“As much as I love Montreal, I dunno. I think it’s a tough city for a French-Canadian. Calgary traded for me. If Montreal wanted to trade for me, they would’ve traded for me. That’s how I see it. And I want to play for a team that wants me. Calgary wanted me, so that’s why I wanted to sign a big extension.”

Adding in a topic for Elliotte: it’s CGY, not CAL. pic.twitter.com/U4eJqp0SZt — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 16, 2022

Huberdeau joined the Flames after a blockbuster swap, with Calgary switching out Matthew Tkachuk for MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt, a conditional first-round pick, and the left-winger sporting No. 10 at Scotiabank Saddledome this season.

It was a blockbuster move and a sequence of events that set off an interesting summer for the Flames, losing Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau — the team’s top two scorers from a year ago — but adding the Panthers pair and centre Nazem Kadri via free agency.

“Obviously hard when I got traded, but now looking forward I’m excited,” Huberdeau, who set the NHL single-season record for assists by a left-winger with 85 in 2021-22, told media at the Flames Charity Golf Classic earlier this week. “I want to play for a team that wanted me. Signing a long extension, I’m happy. I know I’m going to be here. I’m going to give everything to the Flames.”

He’ll give some things up, too.

Because he won’t be able to keep a low profile in Calgary.

“I was in Florida for 10 years. It wasn’t a hockey market, but right here, I won’t know until I live it and I start the season. I’m excited. You get around town and you get recognized,” Huberdeau said. “In Florida, it wouldn’t really happen. It’s another challenge but I’m excited.

“When you get here there’s a lot of hype. There’s a lot of hype, but you have to do everything you can on the ice. That’s my focus. I want to get here and help the team as much as I can and that’s what I want to do.”