5 most expensive houses for sale in Calgary right now

Interest in Calgary’s housing market has been booming lately, thanks to many factors, including people looking to escape the rising housing prices in BC and Ontario.

If those prices don’t scare you, though, plenty of expensive options are still available in Calgary. While pricey, you’ll probably get a bigger bang for your buck in YYC.

Here are the five most expensive places for sale in Calgary right now.

Notable features:

Three bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Six parking stalls

Heated floors

Golf simulator

Floating hot tub

Notable features:

Three bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Located on Elbow River

Sliding wall/window]

Notable features:

Five bedrooms

Six bathrooms

Basketball court

Tennis court

Built in 1910

Notable Features:

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Waterfront sub-penthouse

Built-in espresso maker

Custom hand-forged iron detailing

Marble walls and floors

Notable features: