Urbanized

5 most expensive houses for sale in Calgary right now

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Aug 8 2023, 11:20 pm
5 most expensive houses for sale in Calgary right now
Coldwell Banker Complete Real Estate| Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Interest in Calgary’s housing market has been booming lately, thanks to many factors, including people looking to escape the rising housing prices in BC and Ontario.

If those prices don’t scare you, though, plenty of expensive options are still available in Calgary. While pricey, you’ll probably get a bigger bang for your buck in YYC.

Here are the five most expensive places for sale in Calgary right now.

802 – 100 10a Street NW | $10,000,000

expensive calgary house

Purpose Realty

expensive calgary house

Purpose Realty

expensive calgary house

Purpose Realty

expensive calgary house

Purpose Realty

expensive calgary house

Purpose Realty

expensive calgary house

Purpose Realty

expensive calgary house

Purpose Realty

Notable features:

  • Three bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Six parking stalls
  • Heated floors
  • Golf simulator 
  • Floating hot tub 

300 37th Avenue SW | $9,800,000 

expensive calgary house

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

expensive calgary house

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

expensive calgary house

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

expensive calgary house

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

expensive calgary house

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

expensive calgary house

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

expensive calgary house

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

expensive calgary house

Real Estate Professionals Inc.

Notable features:

  • Three bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • Located on Elbow River
  • Sliding wall/window]

717 Royal Avenue SW | $9,500,000

Royal Lepage Benchmark

expensive calgary house

Royal Lepage Benchmark

expensive calgary house

Royal Lepage Benchmark

expensive calgary house

Royal Lepage Benchmark

expensive calgary house

Royal Lepage Benchmark

expensive calgary house

Royal Lepage Benchmark

expensive calgary house

Royal Lepage Benchmark

expensive calgary house

Royal Lepage Benchmark

expensive calgary house

Royal Lepage Benchmark

expensive calgary house

Royal Lepage Benchmark

expensive calgary house

Royal Lepage Benchmark

Notable features:

  • Five bedrooms
  • Six bathrooms
  • Basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • Built in 1910

1307 – 738 1st Avenue SW | $7,988,000

expensive calgary house

Remax Real Estate (Central)

expensive calgary house

Remax Real Estate (Central)

expensive calgary house

Remax Real Estate (Central)

expensive calgary house

Remax Real Estate (Central)

expensive calgary house

Remax Real Estate (Central)

expensive calgary house

Remax Real Estate (Central)

expensive calgary house

Remax Real Estate (Central)

expensive calgary house

Remax Real Estate (Central)

expensive calgary house

Remax Real Estate (Central)

expensive calgary house

Remax Real Estate (Central)

Notable Features:

  • Two bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • Waterfront sub-penthouse
  • Built-in espresso maker
  • Custom hand-forged iron detailing 
  • Marble walls and floors 

2915 Wolfe Street SW | $6,500,000

expensive calgary house

Coldwell Banker Complete Real Estate

expensive calgary house

Coldwell Banker Complete Real Estate

expensive calgary house

Coldwell Banker Complete Real Estate

expensive calgary house

Coldwell Banker Complete Real Estate

expensive calgary house

Coldwell Banker Complete Real Estate

expensive calgary house

Coldwell Banker Complete Real Estate

expensive calgary house

Coldwell Banker Complete Real Estate

expensive calgary house

Coldwell Banker Complete Real Estate

expensive calgary house

Coldwell Banker Complete Real Estate

expensive calgary house

Coldwell Banker Complete Real Estate

expensive calgary house

Coldwell Banker Complete Real Estate

Notable features:

  • Three bedrooms
  • Four bathrooms
  • Built in BBQ and firepit 
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.