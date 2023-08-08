5 most expensive houses for sale in Calgary right now
Aug 8 2023, 11:20 pm
Interest in Calgary’s housing market has been booming lately, thanks to many factors, including people looking to escape the rising housing prices in BC and Ontario.
If those prices don’t scare you, though, plenty of expensive options are still available in Calgary. While pricey, you’ll probably get a bigger bang for your buck in YYC.
Here are the five most expensive places for sale in Calgary right now.
802 – 100 10a Street NW | $10,000,000
Notable features:
- Three bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Six parking stalls
- Heated floors
- Golf simulator
- Floating hot tub
300 37th Avenue SW | $9,800,000
Notable features:
- Three bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Located on Elbow River
- Sliding wall/window]
- You might also like:
- Calgary's housing prices are exploding with a big record set last month
- Housing options are scarce in Calgary unless you've got deep pockets
- Searches for Calgary real estate are skyrocketing as demand surges
717 Royal Avenue SW | $9,500,000
Notable features:
- Five bedrooms
- Six bathrooms
- Basketball court
- Tennis court
- Built in 1910
1307 – 738 1st Avenue SW | $7,988,000
Notable Features:
- Two bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Waterfront sub-penthouse
- Built-in espresso maker
- Custom hand-forged iron detailing
- Marble walls and floors
2915 Wolfe Street SW | $6,500,000
Notable features:
- Three bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Built in BBQ and firepit