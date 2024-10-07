A house up for grabs in northwest Calgary is a modern marvel, complete with dazzling downtown views and even a grassy deck.

Located at 1920 10 Avenue NW on the hillside of Briar Hill — Hounsfield Heights, the nearly 3,900-square-foot property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and is listed for $2,495,000.

The home’s main floor is stunning, with a front foyer boasting a large-format Italian tile feature wall alongside a custom-made 10-foot white oak verticle-slatted feature wall. How gorgeous!

The front living room area has a natural gas fireplace, and the kitchen is a dream with quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, and a matte black modern farm sink with a gold Kohler gooseneck commercial-grade spray faucet.

The massive island with a thickened quartz countertop is perfect, and the kitchen is complete with professional-grade stainless steel appliances.

According to the listing, a custom solid white oak staircase leads to the upper levels, where you will find two private office desk areas, plus a wet bar complete with a custom cherry red/black beverage fridge on each level.

If you don’t feel like taking the stairs, hop into the home’s elevator and head on up!

The main bedroom has a walk-in closet, an ensuite with heated custom-designed tile floors, built-in vanities, quartz countertops, dual sinks, and a soaker tub.

The upper deck has lovely views, and the city views from the main bedroom are jaw-dropping.

The property has also been professionally landscaped, including trees, shrubs, grass, ornamental rocks, solar lights, and Quartzite stepping stones.

Peep that European-tile rear deck with a tiered garden, outdoor fire pit, and solar landscape accent lights.

The outdoor fun doesn’t stop there. The front of the home has a south-tiled balcony sitting area.

The home also has a large concrete driveway for lots of parking and a three-car attached garage, which even has a power supply for an EV vehicle.