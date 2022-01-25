A Look Inside: A $4.3M mansion nestled in northern Alberta (PHOTOS)

It’s one of the most expensive homes on the market in northern Alberta, and this mansion comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect.

Located in Grande Prairie County, this $4.3 million mansion spans more than 4,300 square feet and includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to its Zoocasa listing.

You might also like: These are the five largest houses for sale in Alberta (PHOTOS)

2 Alberta spots named top destinations in the world for outdoor enthusiasts

This near $7M mansion just outside of Edmonton is up for grabs (PHOTOS)

A look inside: Mansion in heart of Banff listed for $5.5M (PHOTOS)

So, let’s take a look!

The home is beautifully landscaped, with plenty of nature surrounding it, making it feel reclused and private.

Inside you will find a stylish kitchen with two islands, two dishwashers, double ovens and a butler pantry. Two bar fridges and five wine cabinets are in the home as well, meaning you could throw the best dinner parties!

There is also a full-sized gym and spa with a Japanese soaker tub, steam shower and infrared sauna. You could get a solid workout in and then relax in a sauna right after; what a dream.

Its backyard also features a built-in kitchen, gas fireplace and a hot tub. It sounds like a party to us!

There is also an auto shop on the property, allowing you to store all your toys like quads and dirtbikes to enjoy in the summer months and Skidoos to rip around on the trails near the home during the winter. Perfect location for an outdoor enthusiast.