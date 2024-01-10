9 cheap roundtrip flights to warm spots from Calgary for under $300 this January
We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning sunny destinations from Calgary for cheap this January.
As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up nine spots Calgarians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off the first month of 2024.
It never hurts to book a last-minute trip to escape the cold and do some exploring, right?
Orlando
Airline: Lynx
When: January 27 to 31
Cost: $266
San Francisco
Airline: Air Canada
When: January 19 to 25
Cost: $254
Puerto Vallarta
Airline: Flair
When: January 19 to February 25
Cost: $298
San Diego
Airline: Lynx
When: January 19 to 26
Cost: $240
Los Angeles
Airline: WestJet
When: January 25 to 31
Cost: $210
Las Vegas
Airline: Flair
When: January 18 to 24
Cost: $199
Phoenix
Airline: WestJet
When: January 18 to 24
Cost: $219
Dallas
Airline: Lynx
When: January 19 to 25
Cost: $284
Houston
Airline: WestJet, Spirit
When: January 127 to 31
Cost: $285
How to book these flight deals
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab.
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.
When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.
Safe travels!