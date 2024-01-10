We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning sunny destinations from Calgary for cheap this January.

As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up nine spots Calgarians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off the first month of 2024.

It never hurts to book a last-minute trip to escape the cold and do some exploring, right?

Orlando

Airline: Lynx

When: January 27 to 31

Cost: $266

San Francisco

Airline: Air Canada

When: January 19 to 25

Cost: $254

Puerto Vallarta

Airline: Flair

When: January 19 to February 25

Cost: $298

San Diego

Airline: Lynx

When: January 19 to 26

Cost: $240

Los Angeles

Airline: WestJet

When: January 25 to 31

Cost: $210

Las Vegas

Airline: Flair

When: January 18 to 24

Cost: $199

Phoenix

Airline: WestJet

When: January 18 to 24

Cost: $219

Dallas

Airline: Lynx

When: January 19 to 25

Cost: $284

Houston

Airline: WestJet, Spirit

When: January 127 to 31

Cost: $285

How to book these flight deals

Go to Google Flights. Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!