9 cheap roundtrip flights to warm spots from Calgary for under $300 this January

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Jan 10 2024, 7:53 pm
Song_about_summer/Shutterstock

We all need a little getaway sometimes, and luckily, there are some roundtrip flights to stunning sunny destinations from Calgary for cheap this January.

As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a flight, the better. We have rounded up nine spots Calgarians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off the first month of 2024.

It never hurts to book a last-minute trip to escape the cold and do some exploring, right?

Orlando

Orlando, Florida/Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx
When: January 27 to 31
Cost: $266

San Francisco

drone-footage-san-francisco-streets-deserted

TierneyMJ/Shutterstock

Airline: Air Canada
When: January 19 to 25
Cost: $254

Puerto Vallarta

Travel Puerto Vallarta

Hello Cinthia/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: January 19 to February 25
Cost: $298

San Diego

weed travel

Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx
When: January 19 to 26
Cost: $240

Los Angeles

Marek Masik/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 25 to 31
Cost: $210

Las Vegas

Las Vegas

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: January 18 to 24
Cost: $199

Phoenix

Phoenix Arizona YVR Flight Deal

Gregory E. Clifford/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 18 to 24
Cost: $219

Dallas

Dallas/Shutterstock

Airline: Lynx
When: January 19 to 25
Cost: $284

Houston

houston texas

Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet, Spirit
When: January 127 to 31
Cost: $285

How to book these flight deals

  1. Go to Google Flights.
  2. Enter Calgary (YYC) in the “Explore” tab.
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in January.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!

