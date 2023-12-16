VentureJobs

Dec 16 2023, 6:00 pm
7 positions in the Edmonton area that let you work from home
Living in the Edmonton area, it’s easy to dream about not having to leave the house during the winter months while maintaining a job.

Why not find a healthy work-life balance and passion in your career while staying warm and cozy? Who knows, you might find the perfect job that allows you to work from home.

Here are seven gigs that will allow you to work remotely in the Edmonton area.

Office manager

If you work well independently and have excellent attention to detail, Firefly Counselling in Sherwood Park is looking for an office manager. This is primarily a work-from-home position with minimal in-office work.

Salary: $50,000 to $60,000/year

Online ESL teacher

If you speak more than one language, then consider sharing that skill with others for a living. One such opportunity is to work as an online ESL teacher. This can be a great way to exercise your language skills while helping students, all from the comfort of your own home.

You could make this a side gig or a full-time job, depending on the class load you take on.

Salary: $14 to $20/hour

Bookkeeper

Like working with numbers? Technology specialists Mangotech Solutions is looking for a bookkeeper for its Edmonton office with remote work options.

Salary: $29.10/hour

Private piano teacher

Beethoven At Home provides music lessons in your home or one of their studios. Check out its website for more information here.

Salary: $37.30 to $48.20/hour

Member contact centre advisor

Servus Credit Union is looking to fill roles in its member contact centre. If you have great customer service skills, this is a fully remote position with flexible working hours.

Salary: $45,233 to $71,091/year

Bilingual copywriter

Yellow Pages has come a long way since the print directory days, but it is still helping small and medium businesses across Canada connect with their customers.

It is looking to hire a driven and creative bilingual copywriting specialist to join its Website Team.

Salary: $26.51/hour

Insurance broker

Have your Level 1 insurance licence? Like making a deal? Great, you can get plenty of remote jobs as an insurance broker. Armour Insurance Group is currently looking for brokers to work in its sales division, and you can make some pretty good money!

Salary: $50,000 to $100,000/year

