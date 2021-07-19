6 stunning homes for sale that are a short drive from Banff

As Calgarians, we’re lucky to have Banff and the Rocky Mountains right in our backyard.

Depending on where you live in the city, though, it can still take awhile to drive out to the national park.

If you’ve been searching for somewhere to live that will get you out to the mountains quicker, look no further than Zoocasa‘s round up of homes for sale that are close to Banff.

Several of the homes are in Calgary, within an hour and a half drive from the Rockies, while others are located right in and around Banff.

It’s important to note, however, that in order to reside in the national park, there are eligibility criteria that must first be met, one of which requires your primary place of employment to be in Banff. A full list of criteria can be found on the Parks Canada website.

Check out these five properties that are up for sale close to Banff.

6. $870,000: 451 28th Avenue NW, Calgary (1 hour and 26 minutes from Banff)

Listing details:

Four bedrooms

Three-and-a-half bathrooms

1,802 sq ft

This Mount Pleasant home will get you to Banff in less than an hour and a half while under a 10-minute drive from downtown Calgary. Previously a showhome, the property is located on a quiet, tree-lined street and has a backyard that’s ideal for entertaining with an outdoor kitchen, built-in barbecue, and custom pergola. Inside, you’ll find central A/C, a gas fireplace, a steam shower and jetted tub in the ensuite, and other stunning features.

5. $849,900: 2720 Morley Trail NW, Calgary (1 hour and 21 minutes from Banff)

Listing details:

Four bedrooms

Four bathrooms

1,845 sq ft

Located in Calgary’s Banff Trail community (how appropriate), this semi-detached home is currently under construction, and you can expect several upgrades once it’s completed. A gas fireplace, skylights, engineered hardwood floors, and a home gym with mirrors and sports flooring are just a few of the amazing amenities this property offers. Plus, it offers easy access to Banff with just about an hour and 20 minute drive.

4. $641,104: 98 Norford Common NW, Calgary (1 hour and 20 minutes from Banff)

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

Two-and-a-half bathrooms

1,561 sq ft

This corner-unit townhome boasts open concept living, a double car garage, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and a beautiful patio. The University District home is close to tons of amenities, a 15-minute drive from downtown, and only an hour and twenty minutes from the national park.

3. $949,000: 29 Antelope Lane, Banff (5 minutes from downtown Banff)

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

Three-and-a-half bathrooms

728 sq ft

Own a piece of property in Banff with awe-inspiring mountain views. This townhouse offers tons of deck space, a wood burning fireplace, a double attached garage, and plenty of storage. The master bedroom has a jetted tub and steam shower in the ensuite, and the kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. But the best part? You’re only a five-minute drive or 20-minute walk from downtown Banff.

2. $660,000: 6 F Otter Lane, Banff (4 minutes from downtown Banff)

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,368 sq ft

This renovated townhome is located at the base of Tunnel Mountain, under five minutes from the heart of Banff. The property features open-concept living, in-floor heat, a gas fireplace, vinyl plank flooring, and a south-facing deck.

1. $1,550,000: 328 Muskrat Street, Banff (located in the heart of Banff)

Listing details:

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,929 sq ft

If you want to live right in the Banff townsite, this property is the one for you. Located right in town on a double lot, this home offers an abundance of light, stunning views, and a great opportunity for redevelopment. Plus, it’s just a quick walk from all the shops, restaurants, and amenities that Banff has to offer.