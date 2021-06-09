These are the cheapest vacation properties in the Rocky Mountains

As Albertans, we’re lucky to have the Rocky Mountains right in our backyard.

That being said, it can get tiring to constantly be booking accommodations, packing a bag, and prepping meals just to spend some time in the mountains.

You may think that only multi-millionaires can afford to have a second home in our province’s majestic natural spaces; however, we’ve rounded up five properties that are a little more affordable.

A lower budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise your standards, as several of these vacation properties offer mountain views, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

If you’re thinking about purchasing your own slice of paradise in the Rockies, take a peek at these real estate listings for under $400,000.

Listing details:

one bedroom

two bathrooms

591 sq ft

This two-level condo boasts vaulted ceilings, lots of space for entertaining, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The unit has spectacular views of Lawrence Grassi to Cascade Mountain, and the building has a number of shared amenities, including an outdoor pool and hot tub, and a fitness center.

The property is located within walking distance of Canmore’s many trails, restaurants, and shopping areas.

Listing details:

one bedroom

one bathroom

542 sq ft

This top floor condo is a quick walk from downtown Canmore and the Bow River, providing the perfect retreat for mountain-lovers. The home has large windows, a vaulted ceiling, and stunning views of Grotto Mountain.

Listing details:

one bedroom

one bathroom

438 sq ft

This charming one-bedroom unit is just steps away from the heart of Banff, making it perfect for anyone who wants to carve out their own space while remaining close to the action.

The condo features stainless steel appliances, in-suite laundry, and a private covered patio. The building also offers heated underground parking, storage, and bike parking.

Listing details:

one bedroom

one bathroom

625 sq ft

Nestled on the second level of the iPlace building, this one-bedroom studio will boast modern living over two levels with a large bathroom, in-suite laundry, and a spacious living area. The bright kitchen has quartz countertops, an eating bar, and stainless steel appliances, while the upper loft level is home to an oversized bedroom space with tons of storage.

Residents will also have access to iPlace’s unique amenities and services, such as e-car and e-bike sharing, a smart gym, and a co-working business centre.

Listing details:

two bedrooms

one bathroom

629 sq ft

This sunny Canmore unit has views of the forest and Grotto Mountain. The property is a quick walk to downtown, and the building has secure storage, a new laundry facility, a bike room, and a full-service gym.