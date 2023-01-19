Hitman’s Bar, a new restaurant concept from Canadian sports and entertainment icon Bret “The Hitman” Hart, is opening soon.

This long-awaited spot has been in the works for four years, so the fact it’s finally here is incredibly exciting. It’s opening sometime in February inside the Cowboys Casino.

This will be a multi-room eatery and lounge offering contemporary modern cuisine, elevated dining, and a lively nightlife experience, while always remembering its Calgary roots. Besides being inside the vibrant casino and close to the Saddledome, this new restaurant and bar will host wrestling events, as well as play sports and special events.

“We will have something for everyone, whether you are looking for a place before and after the game — there’s something here for everyone in the Calgary community,” said Seamus Smyth, operations partner, in a press release.

This is a new concept with a space that will feel entirely new (especially after renovations), and there will also be many of The Hitman’s iconic memorabilia showcased, including the world heavyweight championship belt he won in 1992 against Ric Flair in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The menu hasn’t been released yet, but the chef here is very excited to cook casual food for Calgary.

“My goal has always been to make people happy through my food, and at Hitman’s Bar, I’m going to have a fun time doing it,” said Chetty Michaels, executive chef, in the press release.

Stay tuned for all updates on the opening announcements for this highly anticipated new restaurant and bar from a YYC icon.

“This venue is exactly what our city needs, an opportunity to celebrate a Canadian icon while enjoying good food and drinks,” said Dennis O’Neill, the owner of the restaurant, in the release.

Hitman’s Bar

Address: Cowboys Casino — 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram